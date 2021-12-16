Nearly 70 people spoke as public comment stretched to more than three hours amid booing, cheers and shouting. Security removed one person and state troopers were called in before the meeting adjourned.
Supporters emphasized that students in the district are already using the privileges affirmed by the policy, many of which are protected by state and federal laws.
Opponents expressed concerns about safety, “unfairness” in athletics and potential “confusion” it may cause children.
The policy allows students to express their gender identity at school without staff telling their parents. An earlier draft required disclosure but advocates said it could pose a risk to students without supportive parents. The three board members who voted against the motion cited this in their reasoning.