The restrictions lifted include a requirement that the Little Rock School Board not hire or fire superintendents without the state’s approval, and a prohibition on recognizing any bargaining agent for teachers without state approval. The now-lifted restrictions had also prohibited the district from suing the state.
The local teachers’ union went on strike in 2019 over the state’s ongoing control of the district and their loss of collective bargaining rights. A new state law set to take effect this month, however, banning collective bargaining by most government employees will still prevent the district from recognizing the union as its bargaining agent.