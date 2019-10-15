But since then, the board membership has changed.

The new board voted 7-2 Tuesday to authorize the raises from $35,021 to $47,500. The legislators’ first pay raise since 1997 will take effect on Nov. 18, 2020.

The legislative session typically runs for four months.

The Legislative Compensation Board is appointed by the governor, House Speaker and Senate Pro Tem. The board also has two non-voting members.

