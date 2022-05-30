Boat capsizes on Colorado lake; 1 dead, 1 missing, 10 hurt

PUEBLO, Colo. — A boat capsized on a Colorado lake Sunday night, leaving one woman dead, 10 people hospitalized and one man missing.
The woman died at the scene and a child was flown to a hospital by medical helicopter.
Search and rescue crews were looking for the missing man using sonar but warned that their effort could be difficult because the water is deep and cold at this time of year. Authorities did not immediately make public the victims’ identities.
Lake Pueblo is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Colorado Springs.