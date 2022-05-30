Boat capsizes on Colorado lake; 1 dead, 1 missing, 10 hurt

Placeholder while article actions load

Eight adults and five children were on the large, flat boat near a picnic area at Lake Pueblo State Park over the Memorial Day holiday weekend when high winds apparently overturned the boat, authorities told KRDO-TV .

The woman died at the scene and a child was flown to a hospital by medical helicopter.

Search and rescue crews were looking for the missing man using sonar but warned that their effort could be difficult because the water is deep and cold at this time of year. Authorities did not immediately make public the victims’ identities.