“We could hear the cliff wall popping and cracking and within 60 seconds a section of cliff approximately 200 feet wide fell before us,” Jahn Martin told WLUC-TV. “The splash and swell wave were very dramatic.”
Martin shared his video with the TV station.
“Back up, Brad!” someone yelled as waves rolled toward the pontoon-style boat.
No injuries were reported. No one at the park could immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.
There was a similar collapse in 2019, when kayakers on a tour narrowly escaped injury when a large section of cliff crashed into Lake Superior.