Bodies of 3 children, woman found in Minnesota lake

Bodies of 3 children, woman found in lake Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The bodies of three young children and a woman believed to be their mother have been recovered from a Minnesota lake, and authorities say the deaths are being investigated as a triple murder-suicide. Meanwhile, the body of the children’s father was found at a different location hours earlier. Names had not been released as of Saturday afternoon. The children, all under the age of 5, were two boys and a girl.

The chain of events began Friday morning when the man’s body was found at a mobile home park in the town of Maplewood, near Minneapolis. Police determined that the woman had left with the children, and a search began.

Maplewood Police Lt. Joe Steiner said the woman’s car was found near Vadnais Lake around 4 p.m. Friday. The shoes of the children were found on the shore.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office said the body of the first child was recovered from the lake around 7:30 p.m. Friday. The second child’s body was found just after midnight. The woman’s body was found around 10:40 a.m. Saturday, and the body of the third child was found around 11 a.m.

— Associated Press

State plans to speed execution rate

Oklahoma plans to execute 25 prisoners in the next 29 months after ending a moratorium spurred by botched lethal injections and legal battles over how it kills death row inmates.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday set the execution dates for six prisoners in response to a request by Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor (R) in mid-June. The court later added dates for an additional 19 prisoners for a total representing more than half of the state’s 44-person death row population.

After a federal judge in Oklahoma ruled in early June that the state’s three-drug lethal-injection protocol was constitutional, O’Connor made his request, saying in filings that the prisoners had exhausted their criminal appeals.

— Kim Bellware



$3.5 million bail for suspect in cyclist killing: Bail has been set at $3.5 million for Kaitlin Armstrong, who is accused of killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in a fit of jealousy. Wilson was found shot inside an Austin apartment on May 11. Less than a week later authorities issued an arrest warrant for Armstrong. On Wednesday, she was arrested in a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Costa Rica.



Man faces charges of stalking Taylor Swift: A 35-year-old New York man is facing trespassing and stalking charges after authorities said he entered two New York City residences linked to singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. Police say the suspect, who was arrested Friday, entered one of the residential buildings in the city’s Tribeca neighborhood on March 26, walking through an unlocked door. On June 12, the same man entered another residential building linked to Swift on the same street, and “made threats through the intercom toward a 32-year-old female,” according to a spokesperson for the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information.

— From news reports

