In this Oct. 1, 2017, photo, police officers stand near the scene of a mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police are due to release more public records in the Oct. 1 shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 800 at an outdoor concert on the Las Vegas Strip. (John Locher/Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS — Police have made public officer body-camera video showing street scenes and searches of Las Vegas Strip casinos following the Oct. 1 shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 800.

The material released Wednesday comes after Sheriff Joe Lombardo last week declared the case closed following 10 months of investigation with no motive found for the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Las Vegas police are under court order to disclose records collected while investigating shooting, including body-camera video and officer written reports, streetscape and casino surveillance footage, 911 recordings and witness accounts.

Lombardo says gunman Stephen Paddock gambled away more than $1.5 million, became obsessed with guns and distanced himself from his girlfriend and family.

An FBI investigation report is expected by the end of the year.

