Investigators say 27-year-old Brianna Williams reported her daughter missing from their Jacksonville home on Nov. 6., but the mother stopped cooperating with detectives after being questioned about inconsistencies in her story. Police later found human remains near Brianna Williams’ hometown in Demopolis, Alabama.

Officials say Brianna Williams was hospitalized after trying to kill herself and later charged with child neglect and providing false information to police. She hasn’t been charged with the girl’s death.

Authorities weren’t immediately saying how the girl died.

