The sheriff’s office had searched by air and on foot for Cho, 30, who walked away from a rental house on June 28.
Her case is one of many involving people of color that don’t get much public attention. Complaints about a phenomenon known as “missing white woman syndrome” soared during the search for Gabby Petito, a white 22-year-old whose body was found in Wyoming after she vanished during a cross-country trip with her boyfriend that she chronicled on social media.
The sheriff’s office said the identification process could take several weeks and that no further information will be released until those results are confirmed.