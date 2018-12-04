SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Costa Rican authorities said Tuesday they found what appears to be blood in the Airbnb apartment rented by a missing South Florida woman who was on a vacation to celebrate her 36th birthday, and that prompted a search that led them to a still-unidentified body discovered outside.

Walter Espinoza, head of the country’s Judicial Investigation Department, said tests are underway to determine whether the likely blood and the decomposing, half-buried body belong to the missing woman, Carla Stefaniak.

Stefaniak has been missing for more than a week after traveling to Costa Rica with her sister-in-law April Antonieta. A Gofundme account says Stefaniak was last heard from around 8 p.m. on Nov. 27. She didn’t show up for her 1 p.m. flight home on Nov. 28.

Espinoza said the missing persons report led them to search the apartment in the San Antonio de Escazu neighborhood, where they found “biological fluids ... that are compatible with blood.”

That led them to search the area around the department, where the bound the body, which was covered with plastic bags.

“The case continues to be under investigation,” Espinoza said, and officials have sealed off the apartment to protect any evidence.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Stefaniak’s last message to her family said: “It’s pretty sketchy here,” that the power was out and it was pouring rain.

