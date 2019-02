NORWALK, Conn. — A body found on an island off Connecticut 26 years ago has finally been identified.

The Hour reports that Norwalk police on Thursday announced that using fingerprints they have figured out the identity of the man discovered April 18, 1996, on city-owned Shea Island in Long Island Sound.

Police are not making his name public as they try to notify family first. But they do say he was a 24-year-old Hispanic male whose last known address was a homeless shelter in Norwalk.

When the body was found it had been decomposing for eight to 10 months, making identification all but impossible.

Lt. Art Weisgerber says he periodically checks the man’s DNA and fingerprints with state databases and finally got a hit.

___

Information from: The Hour, http://www.thehour.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.