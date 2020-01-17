Senior investigator Artur Melikian said the apartment had empty bullet cartridges inside and bullet holes in the walls. He said investigators have opened a criminal inquiry on charges of “incitement to suicide,” but aren’t ruling out that someone killed Kutoian and made it look like a suicide.

Kutoian served as the head of Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) during 2016-2018.

His death has triggered numerous conspiracy theories as supporters of the government and of the opposition exchanged accusations of blame on social media.