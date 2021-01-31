The statement said Vowell, 70, was wanted on two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of Zachery Grooms, 25, and Chance Black, 26. The Weakley County residents were shot in a duck blind at the lake Monday.
The Jackson Sun reported a third man who was with Grooms and Black told investigators that Vowell shot the others before driving away.
