The sheriff’s office said crews have begun efforts to recover the body. The victim’s identity is yet to be confirmed. Two tubers had been missing. One was a 7-year-old boy. The other was a 35-year-old woman.
One tuber now remains missing following Wednesday night’s accident. A group of nine people were floating down the river on inflatable tubes when they went over a dam. Four people were rescued Thursday, while three tubers’ bodies were found that day.
The group went over a dam that’s about 8 feet (2.5 meters) high next to a Duke Energy plant. Boating experts told The News & Record that such low-head dams are notorious for trapping people in the powerful current that churns at their base.
Dan Riverkeeper Steven Pulliam of Stoneville told The News & Record in Greenville that he wonders if recent rains created mud that obscured a portage area where boaters and tubers can exit and walk around the dam’s powerful currents.