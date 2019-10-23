Authorities found 29-year-old Sharee Bradley stabbed to death on Aug. 5. The chief says she had three children; the 12-year-old and 3-year-old were found safe, but Nevaeh had disappeared.
Witnesses reported seeing someone flee the scene. Police charged 28-year-old Daunte Johnson with murder. They say he confessed to killing Bradley and Nevaeh and tossing the girl’s body in a dumpster.
