CHICAGO — A Chicago agency has released body camera video showing the fatal police shooting of a 24-year-old man who family lawyers say was unarmed.

The video released Wednesday by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability begins as Maurice Granton Jr. grabs the top of a fence during a foot chase on June 6.

An officer then opens fire and Granton falls, writhing on the ground, and he seems unable to move his legs. An autopsy revealed he was shot in the back.

The officer tells another there’s a weapon about 20 feet away. Police wanted to question Granton in a drug investigation when he fled.

Family attorney Andrew M. Stroth says the video contradicts police claims that an armed confrontation preceded the shooting. A police spokesman says the department is “fully cooperating” with the investigation.

