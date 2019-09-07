WASHINGTON

Boeing suspends tests of new widebody plane

Boeing on Saturday announced that it had suspended testing of its new widebody 777X aircraft as media reports said a cargo door failed in a ground stress test.

“During final load testing on the 777X static test airplane, the team encountered an issue that required suspension of the test,” a Boeing spokesman said in a statement.

The Seattle Times said a cargo door exploded outward during a high-pressure stress test on the ground.

The newspaper said the accident occurred on a static test airplane, which is built for ground testing only and not intended to fly. The problem happened during the final test that must be passed as part of the plane’s certification by the Federal Aviation Administration, the report said.

Chicago-based Boeing has also been unable to deliver any of its 737 MAX aircraft since the single-aisle plane was grounded worldwide in March after two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.

— Reuters

Officials prepare to raise destroyed boat: As officials search for the final victim of the worst maritime disaster in modern California history, the U.S. Coast Guard hopes to soon raise from Santa Barbara Channel the sunken Conception boat where 34 died in a fire. Officials planned to begin the process Friday, but that was put off because of weather and safety concerns.

Mountain lion killed on freeway: A male mountain lion who successfully crossed a 10-lane freeway in Los Angeles two months ago has been struck and killed on the same section of the freeway. A National Park Service ranger said the 4-year-old big cat known as P-61 was hit around 4 a.m. Saturday in the Sepulveda Pass section of Interstate 405. In July, P-61 became the first big cat documented to cross the freeway.

Albertsons changes firearms policy: Supermarket operator Albertsons Companies said on Saturday it would ask customers not to openly carry firearms at its stores, joining an array of retailers and store chains last week who changed their gun policy in light of several mass shootings in the United States.

— From news services