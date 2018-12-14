CONNECTICUT

Sandy Hook school receives bomb threat on anniversary of massacre

A bomb threat forced the evacuation of the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown on Friday, a day of memorial services and moments of silence held to mark the sixth anniversary of the massacre of 20 first-graders and six educators.

Teachers and students at the school were sent home for the day after the threat was called in about 9 a.m. Police conducted a sweep of the building.

Authorities did not believe the threat, which specifically referred to the anniversary, was credible. It was not immediately clear whether the threat was related to other bomb threats made nationwide Thursday.

A 20-year-old gunman shot his way into the school on the morning of Dec. 14, 2012, and killed the 26 children and adults, then fatally shot himself. The building in which the attack occurred was razed and a new one built on the site.

— Associated Press

NEW JERSEY

Nearly $300,000 missing after armored car spills cash

Nearly $300,000 remains missing a day after two bags of money fell from the back of an armored truck and set off a mad scramble by motorists to grab some of the fluttering bills in East Rutherford, police said.

More than a half-million dollars spilled Thursday from a Brink’s truck near MetLife Stadium, the home of the NFL’s New York Jets and Giants. Police said two plastic bags of cash fell. One contained $140,000, and the other $370,000.

Police said the bags fell from an open rear door that had a mechanical problem. Authorities said the bags burst when they hit the roadway, with money becoming airborne because of the wind and vehicle traffic.

The swirling cash led motorists to stop and hop out of their vehicles to gather money. Two car crashes occurred during the frenzy, police said. It is unclear whether anyone was hurt.

Police say Brink’s workers and other motorists recovered about $205,000 from the roadway. Five people turned in about $11,000. About $294,000 was still missing.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

Last-minute gift saves church from auction

A 120-year-old Chicago church was saved from auction after a midnight call from a group of donors, an intervention that one church official said was “a Christmas miracle.”

On Thursday, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church held what parishioners thought would be its final service. The church was slated to go to auction Friday after facing legal troubles and about $8 million in debt when a bank foreclosed on the property.

But church leaders said they received a phone call about midnight from a group offering a nearly $2 million donation to help the church buy the property from the bank.

“We prayed for a miracle to happen, and we didn’t give up,” the Rev. Nicholas Jonas said.

The nonprofit organization behind the donation has not been identified, but church leaders said at least one member of the congregation belongs to the group.

The gift will allow the church to file for bankruptcy, which is enough to halt the auction and prevent the building from being demolished by an investment bank firm, according to Parish Council President Stanley Andreakis.

— Associated Press