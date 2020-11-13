AD

Judge Timothy R. Walmsley’s decision comes after nearly two days of testimony in the bond hearing, during which character witnesses vouched for the father-son pair and the prosecutor provided social media posts and text messages that he says are evidence that the defendants are racially biased.

Prosecutor Jesse Evans submitted a flash drive with 21 folders on it and two large binders with what he argued was evidence of the McMichaels’ racist tendencies.

Evans and the McMichaels’ defense attorneys did not respond to requests for comment.

A third defendant in the case, William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., who allegedly recorded the shooting on his phone, told investigators that Travis McMichael used the ­n-word after shooting Arbery three times, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

— Jaclyn Peiser

and Lateshia Beachum

EDUCATION

Ex-tennis club chief sentenced in scam

The former president of a private tennis club in Texas was sentenced Friday to three months in prison followed by three months of home confinement for his role in the sweeping college admissions bribery scheme.

Martin Fox apologized for his actions during an appearance before a Boston judge via video conference because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Houston man pleaded guilty last year to a racketeering conspiracy charge in a deal with prosecutors.

Fox acted as a middleman between the accused admissions consultant at the center of the scheme, Rick Singer, and coaches and a test administrator to facilitate cheating on college entrance exams or help prospective students get into school as recruited athletes, prosecutors said.

Authorities said Fox arranged bribes to get a student into the University of Texas as a tennis recruit, even though the student did not play competitively. Fox also brokered a deal to get a student into the University of San Diego as a basketball recruit, prosecutors say.

He personally took at least $245,000 through the scheme and facilitated thousands of dollars of bribe payments, prosecutors said.

He is among more than three dozen people who have pleaded guilty in the case. Singer also has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with the government’s investigation into what authorities have called Operation Varsity Blues.