ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police say they are investigating whether bones discovered in an area where 11 women were found buried nearly a decade ago are human remains.

Police say construction workers discovered the bones Tuesday on the city’s West Mesa and less than a mile from a mass grave where the bones of the 11 victims were unearthed in 2009. One victim was pregnant when she died.

In February of that year, a woman walking her dog discovered a large bone protruding from the dirt, leading police to excavate the area. The case remains unsolved.

Police Chief Michael Geier says the area where the latest discovery of bones was made will be excavated, and the remains will be analyzed and tested — a process that could take months.

