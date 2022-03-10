Federal prosecutors had originally recommended a 20-year sentence for Solomon but lowered that request to 10 years because of his cooperation with law enforcement. Information from Solomon led authorities to shut down a West Virginia operation that sold devices to convert semi-automatic firearms into unlawful fully automatic firearms.
U.S. District Judge Michael Davis compared Solomon’s case to those of other terrorism cases that have been sentenced, all at a lower level than prosecutors wanted, the Star Tribune reported.
“Even if you are a bad guy,” he said, speaking directly to Solomon, “there are other bad guys out there that are doing way less time.”
Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck. His death sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the world.