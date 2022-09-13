Book of Limbaugh radio commentary to be published Oct. 25

NEW YORK — A compilation of radio commentary by the late Rush Limbaugh, from his early years on the air to his decades as a bombastic and influential voice in conservative politics, will be published Oct. 25.
“This book is written in appreciation of the millions of listeners who Rush considered to be his extended family and ‘the greatest audience in the world,’” Threshold’s announcement reads in part.
Limbaugh died of lung cancer in 2021 at age 70. In his lifetime, he published the bestsellers “The Way Things Ought to Be” and “See, I Told You So.”