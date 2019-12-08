“I’m a little upset with the (Democratic National Committee) right now because they seem to be trying to make the decisions for you,” he told a Sunday afternoon crowd gathered in a Dubuque bar.

AD

AD

Xochitl Hinojosa, a spokeswoman for the DNC, called the party’s debate rules “inclusive” and said no candidate who has gone on to be the party’s nominee has polled lower than 4% at this point in past primaries.

“While we are legally required to have objective criteria for each debate, our qualifying criteria has stayed extremely low throughout this entire process,” she said in an emailed statement. “We’ve never seen a political party take this many steps to be inclusive.”

As Booker seeks momentum, he’s sharing a message focused far more on emotion and values than on policy and purity tests. He said his policy chops compare to any of his rivals, but it will take a leader who can help Americans see and care for each other to make progress on thorny issues like gun control and climate change.

AD

“We’ve lost elections with the person who had the best 15-point policy plans,” he said. “Underneath this has got to be the gut, it’s got to be the heart, it’s got to be who’s going to to represent that spirit, who’s going to get folks up and recognize that democracy is not a spectator sport.”

AD

It was a message that resonated with Renee Meyer, a former elementary school art teacher from Dubuque.

“He just moves you; he wants you to rise to a higher calling and I think we all need that,” Meyer, 63, said. It was her second time seeing Booker speak. She hopes to see him on the December debate stage, but she also likes Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

AD

Sunil Malapati, a 47-year-old college chemistry teacher, said he was leaning toward caucusing for Booker but Sunday’s event “more or less sealed the deal.”

“There’s a certain authenticity you can’t fake,” he said.

Booker has just four more days to see enthusiasm reflected in the polls. If he’s not on stage, he has committed to campaigning in Iowa that day.

Warren, Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar, and businessman Tom Steyer will also be onstage. It could be the party’s first debate of the presidential cycle featuring all white candidates.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD