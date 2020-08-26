Democrats are seen as having a distinct edge in Massachusetts, whose entire congressional delegation is Democratic.
Supreme didn’t address his lack of Massachusetts residency, which would disqualify him from holding the office. “It’s a lark,” he told NBC10 Boston.
He said he decided to jump into the race after learning that some disaffected voters were writing his name on mail-in and absentee ballots.
“I’m the only candidate who has released their dental records,” he says in the video, holding up an X-ray of his teeth. “None of my opponents have released their dental records. Are they soft on plaque? They may be.”
Supreme has been a satirical candidate since at least 2004, usually confining his campaigns to New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primaries. His political stunts are legendary: He once threw glitter at a rival during a debate.
In his latest video, he says his signature boot hat “has allowed me to interact with media from across the flat Earth.”
“Together we will ride our ponies into a zombie-powered future,” he says.
