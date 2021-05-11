In its public statements, the Biden administration has continued to insist the border is closed, while running advertisements and bulletins in Central America urging would-be migrants to forgo the journey north. But the Biden administration is not using the Title 42 health order to return unaccompanied minors to their home countries, and the most recent data indicate that the majority of families are released into the U.S. interior — not returned to Mexico — allowing them to pursue claims for humanitarian protection.