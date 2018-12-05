TEXAS

Border Patrol agent charged with capital murder

A U.S. Border Patrol agent who confessed to killing four women and leaving their bodies on rural Texas roadsides has been charged with capital murder, and a prosecutor said Wednesday that he intends to seek the death penalty.

Juan David Ortiz told investigators that he killed the women — whom police have identified as sex workers — because he wanted “to clean up the streets of Laredo,” and that he considered local law enforcement was doing an inadequate job, Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz said.

Alaniz said prosecutors will seek the death penalty if Ortiz is found guilty.

Ortiz, 35, was initially charged with four counts of murder, as well as aggravated assault and unlawful restraint. He has been held in Webb County jail on a $2.5 million bond since his Sept. 15 arrest in the border town of Laredo.

Ortiz, a Border Patrol intel supervisor and Navy veteran, seemed to be living a typical suburban life with his wife and two children when the killings occurred. After the first slaying, he continued going to work as usual. He was eventually arrested after he pulled a gun on a woman who was able to escape and asked a state trooper for help.

Authorities have said Ortiz knew most of the victims and that he targeted them for their vulnerability.

— Associated Press

GEORGIA

Two men charged in Atlanta cyberattack

Two Iranian men already indicted in New Jersey in connection with a broad cybercrime and extortion scheme targeting government agencies, cities and businesses now face new federal charges in Georgia related to a ransomware attack that caused havoc for the city of Atlanta earlier this year.

A federal grand jury in Atlanta returned an indictment Tuesday accusing Faramarz Shahi Savandi and Mohammad Mehdi Shah Mansouri of violating the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. The New Jersey indictment against the pair was filed last month on broad conspiracy charges that included the Atlanta cyberattack.

Byung “BJay” Pak, the U.S. attorney in Atlanta, said the Atlanta indictment was sought in coordination with the earlier indictment.

The Atlanta indictment accuses the two men of launching a ransomware attack against the city that encrypted vital city computer systems. The attack significantly disrupted city operations and caused millions of dollars in losses, prosecutors said.

The Justice Deoartment has said the two men remain fugitives and are believed to be in Iran, though they are not believed to be connected to the Iranian government.

In the Atlanta attack, a ransomware known as SamSam was used to infect about 3,789 computers belonging to the city, prosecutors said. The ransomware encrypted the files on the computers and showed a ransom note demanding payment for a decryption key.

The note demanded 0.8 bitcoin per affected computer or six bitcoin to decrypt all affected computers. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in the days after the ransomware attack that the ransom demand was equivalent to $51,000.

— Associated Press

NEW JERSEY

Bear repellent fumes at warehouse hurt dozens

An automated machine punctured a can of bear repellent at an Amazon warehouse in New Jersey on Wednesday, releasing fumes that sickened workers and sent two dozen to hospitals, officials said.

At least one of the workers was in critical condition. The injured workers were taken to five hospitals, officials said. About 30 other workers were treated at the warehouse in Robbinsville, authorities said. Most people were reporting difficulty breathing or burning in their throats or eyes.

Robbinsville spokesman John Nalbone told NJ.com that an automated machine damaged a

9-ounce can of bear repellent containing a concentrated amount of capsaicin, an active component of chile peppers. He said the fumes were contained in one part of the building’s third floor, which was cleared for a few hours, though the warehouse as a whole was not evacuated.

Amazon founder and chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.

— Associated Press