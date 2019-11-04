One of them pulled a gun and shot at the agent, who fired back. No agents were hurt.

The CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the shooting by the agent, who is assigned to the Santa Teresa Border Patrol station in New Mexico.

Border Patrol agents blocked off the crime scene, closing a main road in Sunland Park and stretching crime tape between their patrol vehicles.

The armed man died at a hospital. No other details have been released.

