EL PASO, Texas — Immigration officials say a Mexican migrant died Monday after his arrest near an urban border crossing.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the death Tuesday, saying agents arrested the 40-year-old man early Sunday for re-entering the country illegally. His identity wasn’t released.

He died at an El Paso hospital after receiving treatment for flu-like symptoms and liver and kidney failure. He’s the fourth migrant to die in CBP custody since December, including an 8-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl.

Border Patrol Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said this month the system “is well beyond capacity and remains at the breaking point.”

In a statement, ACLU Border Rights Center Director Astrid Dominguez said “a transparent and independent investigation into the conditions at CBP detention facilities and its medical care practices is needed immediately.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.