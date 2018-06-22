ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — The U.S. Border Patrol says its agents have seized more than $1 million in heroin at an immigration checkpoint in New Mexico.

The agency says authorities conducting an inspection at the checkpoint on New Mexico Highway 70 found the drugs Thursday in a black Honda that was being transported across the border on a tractor-trailer with other cars.

They say the Honda stood out because it was not in good condition, unlike the other vehicles. A canine also alerted agents to the vehicle.

In a statement, the Border Patrol said the heroin was wrapped in a bundle, along with a couple kilograms of cocaine.

U.S. Border Patrol Agent Fidel Baca said the driver would not be facing criminal prosecution in the case.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.