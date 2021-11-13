The roughly 4,000 Border Patrol agents and employees who remain unvaccinated could face disciplinary action if their exemption requests are denied or if they remain out of compliance with the president’s requirement for all federal workers and contractors to be immunized by Nov. 22.
Most of the 2.1 million federal employees should have received their last dose of the vaccine no later than Nov. 8 to meet that deadline. In most cases, employees who fail to comply risk an escalating series of disciplinary actions that include suspensions and possible termination.
The Border Patrol appears to have one of the highest refusal rates among the federal workforce, but the share of employees getting shots or fulfilling notification requirements has risen rapidly over the past several days.
Nearly 30 percent of the agency’s workers were at risk of noncompliance at the beginning of last week, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data. The drop in that percentage over recent days suggests thousands of agents and employees waited until the last minute to get shots or report their status.
Luis Miranda, a CBP spokesman, highlighted the workforce’s compliance rates with notification requirements.
“With more than a week before the deadline to comply with the President’s vaccine mandate, CBP has over 96 percent compliance with the vaccination reporting requirement and expects that rate to continue to rise as we approach the deadline,” Miranda said in a statement.
“We will release more detailed rates once the process is complete,” he said. “The deadline is not a cliff for employees to come into compliance as there will be opportunities for education and counseling.”
CBP officials have attributed some of the delays to agents busy with patrol duties at a time of high migrant apprehensions levels, saying those employees may not be spending much time in front of computers and checking work email.
Border Patrol union officials have opposed and denounced Biden’s mandate. They joined a group of Republican lawmakers who sent a letter to the White Hour earlier this month demanding Biden suspend the requirements for agents.
“This mandate is wholly incongruent with the principles of individual choice and medical freedom, puts families in our districts at risk of financial ruin, and threatens our national security by flooding our communities with undocumented, unvetted migrants,” wrote the lawmakers in a letter, sponsored by Rep. Brian Babin (R-Texas) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-New York).
“With a record number of illegal border crossings this year and no end in sight, terminating Border Patrol agents for their choice not to vaccinate against Covid-19—when many Border Patrol agents have a more effective natural immunity—is not only irresponsible, but is a dereliction of your duty as Commander-in-Chief,” they wrote.
The Biden administration has argued that vaccine mandates will help end the pandemic.
“If in fact you are unvaccinated, you present a problem — to yourself, to your family, and to those with whom you work,” Biden said this summer. “You want to know how we put this virus behind us? I’ll tell you how. We need to get more people vaccinated.”
Compliance with Biden’s vaccine mandate is significantly lower at the Border Patrol than among the larger workforce at CBP, the country’s largest law enforcement agency.
Of CBP’s 64,203 employees -- a total that includes the Border Patrol -- 83 percent were fully vaccinated as of Nov. 10 and 2.3 percent were partially vaccinated.
Ten percent of the CBP workforce has requested an exemption, 2.8 percent did not respond, and .8 percent reported they were not vaccinated and did not seek an exemption, internal data show.
Forty-nine agents, officers and other CBP employees have died from the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the agency’s most recent available data.