FILE - This June 14, 2018 file photo shows bettors waiting to make wagers on sporting events at the Borgata casino in Atlantic City hours after it began accepting sports bets. On May 22, 2019, the Borgata announced it will spend $12 million on a new sports betting bar and lounge project. (Wayne Parry/Associated Press)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Atlantic City’s Borgata casino is investing $12 million in a new sports betting and entertainment project.

The casino tells The Associated Press it will open a sports bar and sports betting facility named Moneyline Bar & Book on June 29.

It will also open a bar and lounge named Level One that will be connected to the sports bar.

The project will add sports betting capacity to Borgata’s existing race and sports book, which will remain in operation and continue taking sports bets along with horse wagering.

In addition to six sports betting windows, Moneyline will have self-service betting kiosks as well.

Since sports betting began in New Jersey in June, nearly $2.64 billion has been wagered in the state on sports .

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.