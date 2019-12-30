Mektic denied the allegations, telling Bosnian media they were politically motivated.
The other suspects include two of Mektic’s ex-aides and the owner of a Sarajevo-based fire protection institute.
The four allegedly arranged equipment purchases and the hiring process in the 198,000 euro- ( $222,000) project t o make money. Th e prosecutors said they have 31 witnesses and the case inflicted 124,000 euros ($138,000) in damages.
Mektic served as Bosnia’s security minister until a week ago, when a new government took office.
