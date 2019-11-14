Prosecutors say Hodzic sent cash and military equipment to third parties in Turkey, Saudi Arabia and elsewhere from 2013 to 2015.

Hodzic received money from others, including five co-defendants. Some of the money went to Abdullah Ramo Pazara, also of St. Louis County, who died while fighting for the Islamic State group in Syria.

Three co-defendants have been sentenced to prison. Hodzic’s wife is awaiting sentencing. The fifth suspect pleaded not guilty and awaits trial.

