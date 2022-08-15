Boston officer beaten by peers takes over as commissioner

Placeholder while article actions load

Boston officer beaten by peers takes over Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Michael Cox, a Boston police veteran who was brutally beaten by fellow officers while chasing a suspect and fought against efforts to cover up his assault, was sworn in Monday as commissioner of the Boston Police Department. The Boston native most recently served as police chief in Ann Arbor, Mich. Before taking that job in 2019, Cox served three decades in the Boston Police Department, where he took on the so-called “blue wall of silence” after he was attacked by colleagues who mistook him for a suspect.

In 1995, 29-year-old Cox was working undercover in plainclothes as part of the department’s gang unit when officers got a call about a shooting. The suspect started to scale a fence and Cox was struck from behind just as he was about to grab the man, Cox has said. He was kicked and punched by fellow officers, suffering head injuries and kidney damage. The city eventually paid Cox more than $1 million over his civil rights case.

He replaces Dennis White, who was fired last year after decades-old domestic violence accusations — which he denied — came to light.

— Associated Press

Four still critical after car rammed crowd

Authorities say four people remain in critical condition after a car drove through a crowd at a weekend fundraiser for victims of a fatal northeastern Pennsylvania fire earlier this month, killing one woman.

Of the 17 people injured, three are listed as fair at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, a hospital spokesperson said Monday. Ten other people have been released following treatment at several hospitals, state police said.

Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, is charged with homicide in the death of 50-year-old Rebecca Reese, of Wilkes-Barre, at the Berwick fundraiser shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday. He faces another homicide count in the slaying of his mother at their Nescopeck home minutes later.

— Associated Press

Parent sues over cotton field at school

A Black parent filed a civil rights lawsuit last week against the Los Angeles Unified School District and the Board of Education, saying that a cotton field was set up at an elementary school in 2017 that was intended to teach students about the experiences of slaves.

Rashunda Pitts said her 14-year-old daughter, who is referred to as “S.W.” in the lawsuit, experienced emotional distress as a result of the 2017 project at Laurel Cinematic Arts Creative Tech Magnet that her social justice teacher said was to help students “gain a real-life experience as to what the African American slaves had endured,” according to the lawsuit, which also named the school’s then-principal and social justice teacher as defendants.

Pitts’s daughter said that her social justice teacher required students to “pick cotton” and that she herself was not forced to do so but had to watch other students complete the project while she cared for other crops in the garden, according to the lawsuit.

The school didn’t obtain permission from parents, the suit alleges. The school district later released a statement to a reporter stating that it regrets “that an instructional activity in the garden at Laurel Cinematic Arts Creative Tech Magnet was construed as culturally insensitive,” according to the lawsuit.

— Los Angeles Times

Deadline looms for states to cut Colorado River use: Seven Western U.S. states face a deadline from the federal government to come up with a plan to use substantially less Colorado River water in 2023. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is expected to publish hydrology projections on Tuesday that will trigger agreed-upon cuts for states relying on the river.

'Don't say gay' law brings cautious changes: Some Florida schools have moved library books and debated changing textbooks in response to the law that bans lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. Educators are cautiously making changes as they wait to see how the new law governing lessons on gender and sexual orientation will be interpreted and enforced.

— From news services

