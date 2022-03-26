Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said a worker who was completing demolition work in a construction vehicle fell over the side of the garage when the structure collapsed, falling a significant height.

Story continues below advertisement

The worker was found under a pile of rubble and pronounced dead at the scene by authorities, Dempsey said.

The body has not been immediately recovered because Dempsey said firefighters are waiting until the Boston Inspection Services department determines the area can be safely entered.