New York Mets (68-78, fourth in NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (101-46, first in AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Mets: Noah Syndergaard (11-3, 3.44 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) Red Sox: Hector Velazquez (7-2, 3.29 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Red Sox head into the matchup with a 10 and a half-game lead over the Yankees in the AL East. Boston has a collective .268 batting average this year, led by Mookie Betts’ .340 mark. The Mets enter the matchup with a losing record, but have gone 7-3 in their last 10 outings. New York pitchers are averaging 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Daniel Zamora leads the staff with a mark of 15.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto is batting .238 with a .333 on-base percentage and .433 slugging percentage in 137 games this season for the Mets. Jay Bruce has three home runs and eight RBIs over his past 10 games for New York. J.D. Martinez is hitting .330 with 175 hits and 41 home runs in 138 games this year for the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts has two home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .706 over his past 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs. Red Sox: 7-3, .257 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs.

METS INJURIES: The New York Mets transferred RHP Bobby Wahl to the 60-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

