There are four stories in the home and a private deck that displays views of the Boston Harbor. Also, the house offers updated appliances, hardwood floors and exposed brick, and a Juliet balcony facing private gardens.
The home does not have a front door. Guests enter through a private side door and they’re met with a somewhat full-sized kitchen and dinning room. The second floor holds the living area and the house’s only bathroom.
The third level has a living space and a bedroom. Lastly, the upper level of the house has the only other room — a master bedroom.
Appointments are available to view the home, but potential buyers may want to act quickly because the quaint house was sold in less than three months in 2017.