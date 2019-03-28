PAULS VALLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma authorities say a large boulder fell from a truck and went through the windshield of a passing SUV, killing two women who were passengers in the smaller vehicle.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the deadly accident happened Tuesday near Pauls Valley, which is about 50 miles south of Oklahoma City. The women killed were 89-year-old Wanda Oliver and 83-year-old Flora Perkins, who were both from Pauls Valley. The SUV’s driver wasn’t hurt.

Patrol spokeswoman Sarah Stewart says one of the women was in the front passenger seat and the other was in a rear seat when the boulder hit. It weighed 40 or 50 pounds.

She says the truck’s driver was located Wednesday and that investigators are convinced he wasn’t aware of what had happened. He wasn’t arrested.

