The grant for the project was approved by the Delaware Council on Development Finance. It includes $450,000 tied to job creation and up to $2.73 million for capital expenditures.
U.S. Corrugated said it expects to break ground in November with the goal of opening the plant by early to mid-2021.
Chief Operating Officer Jeff Coleman said the firm chose Delaware because it is near major East Coast consumers and provides the company the opportunity to expand into the poultry industry.
