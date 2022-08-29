Boy, 12, held in shooting of student at California campus

They found a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound, and another boy ran away after the shooting but was quickly taken into custody, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at a press conference.

“It saddens me to even think that a kid would bring a gun to school,” Armstrong said. “No parent wants to send their kids to school in the day and then be called saying your kid’s been shot. It’s the worst thing that you can hear.”