The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office said the name of the 14-year-old is being withheld because he has not been charged as an adult.
More than 100 people gathered for a vigil Sunday night for the girl and her family in New Carlisle, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of Chicago.
“She was a shining star. No matter where she went she lit up a room. She’s so intelligent, so beautiful and spunky,” Grace’s grandmother, Kelli Howard, said.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.