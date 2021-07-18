“It is not our belief he intended to kill his friend,” Bell said. The older boy called 911 after the shooting, terrified and wanting to help his friend, he said.
The 15-year-old was booked into a juvenile detention center on suspicion of manslaughter, but the investigation so far has shown the shooting to be a “truly unfortunate, tragic accident.” The teens names were not released.
Police wouldn’t say where the teens had gotten the gun, but did warn gun owners to lock up firearms in their homes and talk to kids about gun safety.