Deputy Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott, who spoke to the media from the hospital, said the boy was the “unintended target” in an attack of “senseless violence.” Several bystanders were nearby.
The suspect remained at large Friday night. McDermott said he didn’t have a detailed description of the shooter or know who he was targeting.
“Any time a child is a victim of gun violence in the city of Chicago, it greatly saddens and affects us all,” McDermott said.
