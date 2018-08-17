OKLAHOMA

Boy, 14, is accused of stabbing classmate

Police and school officials in Oklahoma said Friday that a 14-year-old boy accused of repeatedly stabbing a female classmate during a school assembly Thursday had no history of causing trouble before bringing a pocket knife with a four-inch blade onto campus.

Luther Public Schools Superintendent Barry Gunn declined to discuss the boy further, citing privacy laws.

The boy is being held in juvenile custody on an arrest warrant for assault and battery with a deadly weapon, Luther Police Chief David Randall said.

Interviews with students and staff have revealed the boy and girl, who is also 14, are acquainted, Randall said.

— Associated Press

CONNECTICUT

Suspect arrested

in rash of overdoses

A man has been arrested in connection with more than 100 synthetic marijuana overdoses in New Haven, Conn.

Police Chief Anthony Campbell said Friday that John Parker, 53, was charged with drug crimes after being caught with 32 bags of K2.

Campbell alleged that Parker sold K2 on the New Haven Green, where most of the overdoses occurred Wednesday and Thursday. Authorities reported chaotic scenes of people falling unconscious. No one died.

Parker is jailed on $225,000 bail. Local and federal authorities also arrested two other men but are still investigating whether they played any roles in the overdoses.

— Associated Press

WASHINGTON

Judge tosses petition urging gun-control

A judge in Washington has thrown out more than 300,000 signatures to put a gun-control initiative on the November ballot, saying that the petition format did not follow election law.

Thurston County Superior Court Judge James Dixon said Friday that the signature petitions for Initiative 1639 did not clearly identify what would change in the law and that the font was too small to be readable. He ordered the secretary of state’s office to stop certification of the ballot measure.

The National Rifle Association and the Bellevue-based Second Amendment Foundation had filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State Kim Wyman to get the initiative off the ballot, arguing that people who signed the petitions didn’t know what it would do.

I-1639 would raise the age for the purchase of a semiautomatic rifle to 21. It would also expand the background checks for the purchase of these rifles. The measure would require people to complete a firearm safety training course and create standards for safely storing firearms.

The Alliance for Gun Responsibility, the group behind the initiative, has filed a notice of appeal with the Washington Supreme Court.

— Associated Press

MS-13 suspects charged : A federal grand jury in California indicted 12 men suspected of being members of the violent MS-13 gang on charges that include murder, extortion, arson and drug trafficking, authorities said. The men indicted Thursday in San Jose lived in Santa Cruz and their victims included immigrants from El Salvador living in the area, prosecutors said. The charges mark the latest development in a case that created a rift between federal and local authorities involving Santa Cruz's sanctuary city policy. The defendants were arrested in early 2017 as part of a five-year investigation involving federal and local law enforcement agencies. Local authorities later said they were duped into helping make immigration arrests, violating the city's sanctuary law.

Body-cam footage released: Police in St. Paul, Minn., released body-camera footage showing that a man shot to death by officers had a gun. Officers Matthew Jones and Vincent Adams shot William James Hughes, 43, on an apartment building's porch Aug. 5. Hughes's family has questioned why the officers shot him. Investigators are still reviewing the incident but Police Chief Todd Axtell released the body-camera footage Friday. Axtell said he wanted to dispel rumors that could foster mistrust..

Woman can seek damages: A woman whose same-sex partner's biological daughter was killed in a traffic accident can seek damages for emotional distress even though she and the woman weren't married or in a civil union at the time, an appeals court ruled Friday. The 2-year-old girl was killed in 2009 when a firetruck and a pickup truck collided while she was waiting with her family to cross a street in Trenton, N.J., to see a show at the facility now known as CURE Insurance Arena. A lower court had ruled that Valerie Benning couldn't sue for emotional distress.

— From news services