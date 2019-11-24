Police have said 31-year-old Jose Valdivia killed 29-year-old Sabrina Rosario during an argument — one day after she’d obtained a restraining order against him amid a divorce.
Police say he also killed 3-year-old Enzi Valdivia; 5-year-old Zuriel Valdivia and 11-year-old Zeth Valdivia before taking his own life.
Court records say he sent his estranged wife a photo of a handgun and the warning: “it’s sure happening.”
