This undated photo provided by the Philmont Scout Ranch shows members of the Philmont Recovery Corps moving a log into place for a new contour along a charred slope. The historic ranch near Cimarron, New Mexico, is rebuilding following a devastating wildfire that burned nearly 44 square miles in 2018. Backcountry trails were wiped out along with trail camps. (Philmont Scout Ranch via AP) (Associated Press)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The clock is ticking as the Philmont Scout Ranch scrambles to install new campsites ahead of a summer season that will see a record number of Boy Scouts from across the U.S. descend upon the mountain retreat.

The historic New Mexico ranch is rebuilding following a devastating wildfire that charred nearly 44 square miles (113 square kilometers) last summer.

Dozens of miles of trails were wiped out along with trail camps, leaving behind a scar that will take years and millions of dollars to restore.

Ranch managers say the work is necessary, pointing to Philmont as a crown jewel of the scouting experience.

Philmont isn’t alone in its new mission to become more resilient as western land managers face larger and hotter wildfires fueled by overgrown forests and dry conditions.

