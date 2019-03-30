NEW CASTLE, Del. — Firefighters say a 17-year-old boy suffered smoke inhalation trying to save a dog from a burning home in Delaware.

The News Journal in Wilmington reports that the fire occurred Saturday in a home on Robinson Drive near New Castle.

Firefighters from the Minquadale Fire Company arrived and found the 17-year-old boy running in and out of the house trying to get the dog.

The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment, and firefighters rescued the dog.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.