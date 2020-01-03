The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday identified the child who was thrown out the window as 7-month-old Ameer Newell, and identified he child found in the bathtub with severe lacerations and badly burned by scalding water, as 2-year-old Johntavis Newell. Autopsies for both boys were scheduled for Friday

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed Friday confirmed that the brothers are sons of the woman, whose name has not been released.

The boys were found early Thursday after a 911 call was made regarding a person on the street outside the apartment in the South Shore neighborhood of the city’s South Side. When police arrived they found the younger child and the woman outside before discovering the older boy and the 70-year-old man in the apartment.

Guglielmi said the man told the officers that the woman had stabbed him before she threw one toddler out the window. He said on Friday that detectives had not been able to interview him or the boys’ mother.

