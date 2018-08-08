FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2015 file photo, Angelina Jolie, left, and Brad Pitt arrive at the 2015 AFI Fest opening night premiere of “By The Sea” in Los Angeles. Jolie Pitt says she wants her divorce from Brad Pitt finalized before the end of the year, and that she intends to seek retroactive child support. The declarations came in a request for a case-management conference filed Tuesday by Jolie Pitt’s attorneys in Los Angeles Superior Court. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) (Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Brad Pitt says he has given estranged wife Angelina Jolie Pitt $1.3 million and lent her another $8 million since their separation two years ago.

The declaration in a court filing Wednesday is meant to counter Jolie Pitt’s assertion in documents a day earlier that Pitt has paid “no meaningful child support.”

Jolie Pitt’s attorneys also said in the Tuesday filing requesting a case management hearing that she wanted to have the couple’s marriage dissolved by the end of the year by separating some of the lingering issues to be resolved later.

Pitt’s lawyers say the actor actually suggested this move and it had already been agreed to.

Pitt’s attorneys say in their document that the actress’ filing Tuesday was an unnecessary attempt to manipulate media coverage.

