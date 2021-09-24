“We had a 2-0 year last year,” Gruden said. “It’s not where you line up, it’s where you wind up. It’s the past now. We got a long way to go. We still have 15 games. Somebody told me we were playing 17 regular season games. And we might play 18 or 19 next year, who knows? Not to be sarcastic, but we want to win this game this week and try to stay in the hunt.”